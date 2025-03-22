ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Stock Price Up 8.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $98.69 and last traded at $98.69. Approximately 216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.23.

ASUSTeK Computer Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.79.

ASUSTeK Computer Company Profile

ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products in Taiwan, China, Singapore, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Internet information services; maintenance and operating services for information hardware; services information technology and communication products; and leases real estate property.

Further Reading

