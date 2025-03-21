Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 6,568,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 3,172,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
Botswana Diamonds Trading Down 4.8 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.80.
Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 2,389.67%.
About Botswana Diamonds
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Botswana Diamonds
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.