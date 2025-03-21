Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 6.0 %

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 538,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $163.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 283.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 32,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 51.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,437 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.