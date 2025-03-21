Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 6.0 %
Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 538,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $163.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.
