Jeremy Rishel Sells 68,625 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SoFi Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 39,978,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,431,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Dbs Bank raised SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
