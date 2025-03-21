James H. Bahrenburg Sells 307 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 307 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $42,801.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,453.78. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.39. 2,133,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,985. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $178.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average of $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $1,662,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.