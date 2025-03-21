ASOS (LON:ASC) Trading 18.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 318.60 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.90). Approximately 1,883,284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 511,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.29).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 391 ($5.05).

Get ASOS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASC

ASOS Price Performance

ASOS Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £361.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 352.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 384.02.

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.