ASOS (LON:ASC) Trading 18.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 318.60 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.90). Approximately 1,883,284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 511,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.29).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 391 ($5.05).
Get Our Latest Analysis on ASC
ASOS Price Performance
ASOS Company Profile
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ASOS
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.