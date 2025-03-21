CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.23. CytoDyn shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 1,339,990 shares.

CytoDyn Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a market cap of $276.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of -0.28.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

