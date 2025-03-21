Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$46.01 and traded as low as C$43.31. Calian Group shares last traded at C$44.00, with a volume of 34,762 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CGY. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.67.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Calian Group

Calian Group Stock Performance

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$517.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Valerie Sorbie purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,059.00. Also, Director Lori O’neill purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$26,850. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,082 shares of company stock worth $145,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.