Jayhawk Energy (OTCMKTS:JYHW) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Jayhawk Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:JYHW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Jayhawk Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,500 shares.

Jayhawk Energy Stock Performance

About Jayhawk Energy

JayHawk Energy, Inc, through its subsidiary, JayHawk Gas Transportation Corporation, acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids primarily from conventional reservoirs in North America. The company owns interests in the Girard Project located in Crawford County, southeast Kansas; and the Crosby Project in the Williston Basin of North Dakota.

Further Reading

