Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Trees shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 23,458 shares trading hands.
Trees Trading Down 1.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.21.
Trees Company Profile
Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trees
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Trees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trees and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.