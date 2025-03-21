Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Trees shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 23,458 shares trading hands.

Trees Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.21.

Trees Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trees and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.