Henderson International Income (LON:HINT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.44 ($2.25) and traded as high as GBX 176.26 ($2.28). Henderson International Income shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.27), with a volume of 165,152 shares.

Henderson International Income Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £345.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90.

Henderson International Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Henderson International Income’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Henderson International Income Company Profile

The Company’s investment objective is to provide a high and rising level of dividends, as well as capital appreciation over the long-term from a focused and internationally diversified portfolio of securities outside the United Kingdom. It invests in a global portfolio consisting of listed equities and fixed interest asset classes.

