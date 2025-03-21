Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading 18.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 1,046,930,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 354% from the average daily volume of 230,721,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

