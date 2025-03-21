Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.91 and traded as low as C$0.88. Freegold Ventures shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 248,118 shares.

Freegold Ventures Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 7.41. The company has a market cap of C$293.61 million, a PE ratio of -256.16 and a beta of 2.52.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the process of acquiring, exploring and developing precious and base metal properties. The company’s projects include Golden Summit and the Shorty Creek in Alaska.

