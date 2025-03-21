Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 280.12 ($3.62) and traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.73). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 288 ($3.72), with a volume of 188,980 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 280.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 278.41. The company has a market capitalization of £386.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.60%.

Targeting growth of income and capital from a portfolio invested mainly in companies listed or quoted in the United Kingdom that meet the Company’s Sustainable and Responsible investing criteria

