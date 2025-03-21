Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and traded as high as $49.00. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 10,030 shares traded.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.