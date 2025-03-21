DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.63 and traded as low as $15.54. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 24,774 shares.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.