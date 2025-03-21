Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.39. Sino Land shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 2,732 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.0965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

