ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 93,000 shares trading hands.
ProtoKinetix Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
ProtoKinetix Company Profile
ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions, including ophthalmology, dermatology, transplants, and biomanufacturing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProtoKinetix
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.