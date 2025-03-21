Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Alba Mineral Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 17,101,842 shares changing hands.
Alba Mineral Resources Trading Down 8.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.03.
About Alba Mineral Resources
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
