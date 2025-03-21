Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.84 and traded as low as C$1.78. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 58,300 shares.
Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.84.
Hemisphere Energy Company Profile
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.
