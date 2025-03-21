Gamehost (TSE:GH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.43 and traded as low as C$10.18. Gamehost shares last traded at C$10.30, with a volume of 1,600 shares.

Gamehost Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.42. The stock has a market cap of C$213.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Gamehost Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

