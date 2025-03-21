Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.01 and traded as low as $7.94. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 747,135 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
