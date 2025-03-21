iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09. Approximately 1,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $335,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639,866 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (IBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2030. The fund will terminate in October 2030 IBIG was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.