iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH) Shares Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.70. 1,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF USD (ITDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

