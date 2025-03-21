Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Athena Gold shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,163 shares changing hands.

Athena Gold Stock Up 24.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

