ITV (LON:ITV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.44 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 80.65 ($1.04). ITV shares last traded at GBX 80.40 ($1.04), with a volume of 11,454,330 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITV. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.48) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

ITV Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 9.60 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ITV had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that ITV plc will post 1120 EPS for the current year.

ITV Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

About ITV

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

