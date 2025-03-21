ITV (LON:ITV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.44 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 80.65 ($1.04). ITV shares last traded at GBX 80.40 ($1.04), with a volume of 11,454,330 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITV. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.48) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITV
ITV Stock Up 0.9 %
ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 9.60 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ITV had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that ITV plc will post 1120 EPS for the current year.
ITV Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.
About ITV
ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.
ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.