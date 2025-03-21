CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.89 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 12.95 ($0.17). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 660,714 shares changing hands.

CyanConnode Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

CyanConnode Company Profile

CyanConnode is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. With a wealth of expertise and experience in smart technology, the Group provides customers with long-range, low-power, end-to-end networking solutions and high-performance applications that help them enhance service delivery, improve business efficiency and save energy.

