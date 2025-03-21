CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.27 and traded as high as $17.94. CSP shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 18,489 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $167.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,699.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.14%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CSP by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 766,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 102,544 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in CSP by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 61,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CSP by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSP by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSP during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

