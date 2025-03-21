Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $1.05. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 88,093 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NDLS

Noodles & Company Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.66, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $121.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 108.23% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Noodles & Company stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Noodles & Company worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.