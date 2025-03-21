Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €99.23 ($107.86) and traded as high as €108.34 ($117.76). Sanofi shares last traded at €107.64 ($117.00), with a volume of 1,888,862 shares traded.
Sanofi Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €103.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €99.36.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
