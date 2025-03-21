Colleen Elizabeth Myers Sells 225 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $18,407.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,879.83. This represents a 48.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Visteon Stock Performance

Visteon stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 853,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,551. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.16.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 884.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

