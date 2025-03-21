TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) General Counsel Sells $125,550.36 in Stock

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,553,683.64. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. 2,591,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,478. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -113.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. Analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -481.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPG. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TPG from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in TPG by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in TPG by 25.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

