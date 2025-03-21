Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 12,500 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $257,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,002,688 shares in the company, valued at $20,665,399.68. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

ELVN stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,669. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Articles

