Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 12,500 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $257,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,002,688 shares in the company, valued at $20,665,399.68. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance
ELVN stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,669. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Enliven Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enliven Therapeutics
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.