EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Jayme Mendal Sells 65,117 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 65,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,827,834.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 619,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,379,708.92. This trade represents a 9.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EverQuote Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of EVER stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. 1,098,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,139. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVER

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in EverQuote by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in EverQuote by 115.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EverQuote by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.