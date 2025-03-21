Saurabh Saha Sells 55,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $917,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,723.73. This represents a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $876,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $867,350.00.

NASDAQ:CNTA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.75. 1,555,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.54. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNTA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

