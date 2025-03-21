Saurabh Saha Sells 55,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $917,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,723.73. This represents a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $876,150.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $867,350.00.
NASDAQ:CNTA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.75. 1,555,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.54. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNTA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.
