Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Leon D. Black Sells 500,000 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.9 %
Apollo Global Management stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.53. 4,012,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,489. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.54 and a 200 day moving average of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49.
Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $21,911,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $26,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Global Management
Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.
