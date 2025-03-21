Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Source Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

SOR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,368. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $47.91.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

