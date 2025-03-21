Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.
Source Capital Trading Down 0.6 %
SOR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,368. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $47.91.
About Source Capital
