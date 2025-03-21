Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.60. Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies within the global natural resources sector. The fund aims for capital growth and income generation NRES was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.

