Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.60. Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $28.58.
Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile
