Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 120,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 432,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Klondike Silver Stock Down 16.7 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.71.
Klondike Silver Company Profile
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Klondike Silver
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.