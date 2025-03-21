Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.14. Approximately 9,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.18.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.09.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis.

