Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.21 and last traded at $34.18. 5,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

Technip Energies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38.

About Technip Energies

(Get Free Report)

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Projects Delivery; and Technology, and Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.