Century Lithium (OTC:CYDVF) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Century Lithium Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 36,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 125,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Century Lithium Stock Down 2.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.
Century Lithium Company Profile
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
