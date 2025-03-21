iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 24,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 6,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBIC. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 197,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,000.

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (IBIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2026. The fund will terminate in October 2026.

