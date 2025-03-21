Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.69. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.
Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55.
About Cartesian Growth Co. II
Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
