Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading Down 20.8% – Time to Sell?

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) shares were down 20.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 167,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 144,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a market capitalization of C$13.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14.
Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.
