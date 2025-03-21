Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Down 20.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) dropped 20.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 167,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 144,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Barksdale Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.41.
Barksdale Resources Company Profile
Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barksdale Resources
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.