CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Stock Price Up 20% – Should You Buy?

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 156,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 346% from the average daily volume of 35,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
CanAsia Energy Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01.
About CanAsia Energy
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
