Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Stock Price Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 11,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 20,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial.

