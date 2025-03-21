Opawica Explorations (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Shares Up 3.6% – Here’s Why

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 6,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 35,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Opawica Explorations Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

