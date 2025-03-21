Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.89 and last traded at $45.88. 4,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 10,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,664,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000.
Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.
